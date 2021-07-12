Cancel
Revenge, Red Smoke And Rubber Trees: A Vietnam Ghost Story

tpr.org
 16 days ago

"Build Your House Around My Body" is a ghost story, a sprawling novel that spans generations. It has some set pieces familiar from Hollywood horror movies and Brothers Grimm fairy tales, like an exorcism and a haunted forest, but because this book is set in Vietnam, the forest is an overgrown rubber tree plantation. The exorcism doesn't have crucifixes or holy water. The story begins with the disappearance of a young woman named Winnie, and then it works its way backwards through time. Winnie has a lot in common with the author, Violet Kupersmith. They're both Vietnamese American women of mixed racial background who moved to Vietnam in their early 20s.

