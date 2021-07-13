ARTS AND CULTURE: Craig Burletic

CYNTHIA SAYER, the internationally celebrated banjoist, will lead her trio in Cynthia Sayer: Hot Banjo at Paramount Arts Center on Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. I’ve performed with many bands over the years, both as a side player and as a bandleader, including being a founding member of Woody Allen’s New Orleans Jazz Band, co-leader of The New Spike Jones Orchestra, leader of Women Of The World Jazz Band (all top women musicians), and leader of an all-banjo quartet, The New York Banjo Ensemble, which was my very first concert group. I founded my current project, The Joyride Band, as a vehicle for bringing the joy and excitement of live hot jazz and jazz banjo to audiences all over the world.