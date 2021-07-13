Cancel
Ashland, KY

ARTS AND CULTURE: Craig Burletic

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Burletic, bassist for Tyler Childers and The Foodstamps, El Dorodo, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow and, on occasion, Brad Goodall, Nethan Gillum, and William Matheny. I play guitar with my wife, Molly Lynn Page, who plays fiddle and we sing and it’s just the best. Genre Style: I’d say...

irontontribune.com

