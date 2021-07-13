Cancel
Orange County, FL

‘Basically back to square one’: Cases going up, vaccinations going down in Orange County

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Cases have more than doubled in almost all Central Florida counties, and it’s believed the Delta variant is to blame.

And while cases have gone up, vaccinations have gone down.

“We are basically back to square one,” Central Florida data scientist Eric Solomon said.

What Solomon means is last week, the number of shots that went into arms is the same as the first week of the rollout when vaccines were hard to come by and only available to frontline health care workers.

“It’s been a very consistent downward trend in terms of vaccinations,” Solomon said.

Doctors said the unvaccinated are the ones spreading the virus now.

Experts said vaccinations need to ramp back up, and county leaders are working on that.

Cases also need to come down. In Orange County, Mayor Jerry Demings said he is recommending everyone to mask up again indoors.

In the meantime, Solomon will keep crunching the numbers, knowing this very just be the beginning of another surge.

“You’ve got a pretty rapid increase on your hands,” he said. “I sure hope we handle this.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

