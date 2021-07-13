Annual Monmouth County Fair Returning

(Photo courtesy George W. Forman)

FREEHOLD – After cancelling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Monmouth County Fair returns this summer at the East Freehold Showgrounds in Freehold Township.

Hosted by the Monmouth County Park System, the fair will take place from July 21 to 25. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. on July 21, 22 and 23; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 24; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 25.

Visitors will enjoy rides, games, live music, fireworks and more. Daily entertainment includes: Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show; Bwana Jim Wildlife Show; Robinson’s Racing Pigs; Ready GO Dog Show; The Motorcycle Madness Thrill Show; Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy; Jeff Wilson Horsemanship; Tara Jones Pieceful Solutions Riding & Training; Robocars “Big Red” the Mack Firetruck; Crunchy the Dinosaur (Saturday and Sunday); Balloon Twisters; and 4-H Live Animal Exhibits.

Throughout the five-day event, the main stage will feature performances by The Big House Band, Shore Thing, After the Reign, Remember Jones and The Motor City Revue, The Last Whippoorwill and Yosi & The Superdads.

In addition, the Home and Garden Competition is back with categories like crafts, needlework, art, photography, vegetables and flowers. Once the entries are judged, they will stay displayed in the Home and Garden Tent. The tent will also have demonstrations from the Central Jersey Beekeepers Association, Park System Deep Cut Gardens and Park System Creative Arts Center, Wheel Thrown Pottery.

Ride wristbands can be purchased at the fair for $25 on July 21, 22 and 25; and $30 for July 23 and 24. Single ride tickets will also be available daily.

General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under admitted free. Pre-sale passes will be $5 available through Viply app. Seniors 65 and older and active military with card are free on Sunday.

For more information and to view the fair schedule, MonmouthCountyFair.com or call 732-842-4000.