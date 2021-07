The sun has been eluding us lately. Aside from this past Saturday, it’s been nothing but cloudy skies and the occasional downpour. I’m not necessarily complaining. It’s far more favorable than the untenable heat and dry conditions affecting the country’s west coast. But still, long stretches of grey can make even the most optimistic of souls a little blue. And it’s July, the month I wait for all year. So to have crap weather at this point feels almost personal. But I refuse to feel hard done by. It’s a waste of energy especially when you can make your own sunshine in the form of this Raspberry Margarita Icebox Pie.