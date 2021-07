MILWAUKEE -- Late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, with the game well in hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo walked off the floor to a standing ovation from the adoring crowd inside Fiserv Forum. It was a scene that has played out hundreds of times since he arrived in Milwaukee. Only this time it was on the biggest stage of the sport, and he had just led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns to cut the series deficit to 2-1. It was a moment 17,240 days in the making, as the Bucks notched their first Finals win in Milwaukee since 1974.