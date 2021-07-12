This Is Radhi Devlukia-Shetty’s Go-To Mantra (Plus 18 Other Things You Don’t Know About the Plant-Based Chef)

Arboriculture is a relatively new term in the field of forestry, landscaping, and gardening. The term refers to the act of studying, tending, growing, and removing individual plants based on their properties, living conditions, and growth. Arboriculture is typically described as the act of taking care of ornamental plants and enhancing their aesthetic appeal. However, this is just a minor part of this field. If you are a plant lover, you need to know the exact definition and hidden aspects of arboriculture. Since the term is also gaining traction today, learning more about this domain becomes even more critical. Here are four things you should know about arboriculture and professional arborists.