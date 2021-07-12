Soothing Sunburn: How to Relieve Pain

If you’ve ever experienced sciatica, you know it can be painful to the point of being unbearable, and affect everything from the way you move to your quality of sleep and how you exercise. But while sciatica is uncomfortable, it is also curable. The prescription? Sciatica stretches that can provide both temporary relief from your symptoms and help ease discomfort in the long term. Specifically yoga can be helpful in both relieving your symptoms and improving your mental outlook when you’re faced with sciatic pain.