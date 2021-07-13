Addi becomes a Starr: Freshman leads Jaguars past Ankeny in regional battle
Addi Starr never lost faith in her Ankeny Centennial softball teammates. The other Jaguars never lost faith in Starr, either. The freshman third baseman hit a tying two-run double in the fifth inning and later added an RBI single to lead 10th-ranked Centennial to a 4-2 victory over visiting Ankeny in a Class 5A regional semifinal on Monday. It was the first-ever postseason meeting between the crosstown rivals.ankenyfanatic.com
