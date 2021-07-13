Cancel
Adityanath to take stock of arrangements for Modi's visit

raleighnews.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaranasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi today to take stock of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on July 15. Adityanath will reach Varanasi at around 12 noon and will overlook preparations for a public meeting venue...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

