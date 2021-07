If you’re like most NFL Draft enthusiasts (or NFL fans in general), chances are you’re always intrigued by new evaluation methods. In addition to countless mock drafts year in and year out, we’re now used to seeing video breakdowns of young players, intricate trade predictions heading into draft day, sophisticated player and team projections, and so on. Even with all of this material making the rounds though, there’s still a brand new way of thinking about the draft and the process of team building that emerges now and then.