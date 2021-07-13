Cancel
I Wore Skinny Jeans for a Decade But Now Only Wear This Denim Trend

By Bobby Schuessler
 14 days ago
Influencer Erin Busbee recently shared with us a few trends she’s been wearing on repeat this season. As she mentioned here, relaxed jeans have been taking priority over the skinny jeans she’s worn for over a decade. We thought there could be interest in learning more about why the loose denim trend is a front-runner for her. You know, in case you’re interested in adding a fresh pair of jeans into your offering.

