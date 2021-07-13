Cancel
New technique to reduce nicotine levels

raleighnews.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 13 (ANI): North Carolina State University researchers have developed a new technique that can alter plant metabolism. Tested in tobacco plants, the technique showed that it could reduce harmful chemical compounds, including some that are carcinogenic. The findings published in the Journal of Advanced Research could be...

