‘Grace and Frankie’: Fans Want to See Robert and Sol’s Problematic Behaviors Confronted
Netflix Original, Grace and Frankie, might be categorized as a comedy, but the show, now entering its final season, tackled some tough issues. Season 1 dealt with the breakdown of two marriages and the entanglement of two different families. While fans were mostly happy to see characters, Robert Hanson and Sol Bergstein, finally living the life they wanted together, it doesn’t absolve them of all of their problematic behaviors. Over the course of six seasons, Robert and Sol were terrible to their wives and terrible to each other. Fans would love to see season 7 finally tackle all of the ways Robert and Sol were actually kind of awful.www.cheatsheet.com
