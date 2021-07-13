Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Images to a Minor

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Kyle Massey, who starred as Cory Baxter in the Disney Channel shows That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, has been charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor, according to People and Variety. The felony charge was filed in King County, Washington, on June 14, following a 2019 lawsuit that alleged that Massey sent explicit photos, texts, and videos to a 13-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019. People confirmed that the felony charge “stems from the same accusations detailed in the 2019 lawsuit.” The minor’s family sought $1.5 million from Massey for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor. In March 2019, Massey responded to the lawsuit, claiming he was being extorted.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Massey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Disney Channel#House#People And Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Arrest warrant issued for Kyle Massey

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kyle Massey. The 29-year-old actor failed to appear for a second arraignment hearing in connection with charges of immoral communication with a minor on Monday (12.07.21), prompting a Washington judge to issue a $100,000 warrant. The former Disney star's lawyer, Lee Hutton, told...
Washington Statehotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Massey Is Wanted By Police After Skipping Court Hearing: Report

Former child star Kyle Massey is a wanted in the state of Washington in relation to his immoral communication with a minor case. According to TMZ, a judge signed off on a $100K arrest warrant for Massey after he failed to appear at his arraignment on Monday morning in King County. Prosecutors said Massey skipped out on the court date, even after it was pushed back.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Disney Channel Star

Things seem to have gone from bad to worse for former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey. The That’s So Raven star was supposed to show up for court on July 12 in order to plead to the charges against him, but the 29-year-old did not show. Because of this, the judge in Massey’s case issued an arrest warrant for Massey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell went live on Instagram with his infant son following probation sentencing

Drake Bell seemingly celebrated avoiding prison time related to charges involving misconduct with a minor by going live on Instagram with his infant son. The former Nickelodeon star was sentenced to two years probation by an Ohio judge after pleading guilty to criminal charges involving a minor. Bell, 35, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, appeared in court Monday via Zoom from California where he was handed probation as well as 200 hours of community service and an order not to have contact with the victim.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Christina Haack's Daughter Picks Side After Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Calls Her 'Washed-Up Loser' In Verbal Tirade

Christina Haack might have had a "hard week," but her daughter's support after a reported nasty feud with Tarek El Moussa is putting her in better spirits. The 38-year-old blonde bombshell seemingly acknowledged the rumors about her ex-husband's alleged verbal tirade -- in which he called her a "washed-up loser" in front of their Flip or Flop film crew.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reality Tea

Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia’s Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon’s Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is “For Show”

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced that she was in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia, it caused quite a stir. Yes–the same Simon that had recently split from Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. In fact, Falynn was brought on the show as Porsha’s friend. And Simon is friends with Porsha’s baby daddy, […] The post Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia’s Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon’s Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is “For Show” appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 3

Community Policy