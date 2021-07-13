Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Images to a Minor

Actor Kyle Massey, who starred as Cory Baxter in the Disney Channel shows That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, has been charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor, according to People and Variety. The felony charge was filed in King County, Washington, on June 14, following a 2019 lawsuit that alleged that Massey sent explicit photos, texts, and videos to a 13-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019. People confirmed that the felony charge “stems from the same accusations detailed in the 2019 lawsuit.” The minor’s family sought $1.5 million from Massey for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor. In March 2019, Massey responded to the lawsuit, claiming he was being extorted.