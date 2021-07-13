Flash flooding strikes LaSalle and Grundy Counties
SENECA – An unusual torrential rain event Monday night dumped over six inches of rain over a portion of LaSalle and Grundy Counties. Seneca Fire & EMS received multiple calls for stranded motorists, and at least one bridge has reportedly washed away. A flash flood warning was issued for the storm, which remained stationary for around three hours causing significant flooding. Many area roads south of Seneca remain closed this morning.www.walls102.com
