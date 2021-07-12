LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 12--5pm hour
5 PM Topics: Cuban protestors are waving the American flag as a symbol of freedom, but Bernie Sanders in more interested in talking about infrastructure // The Miseducation of America (Summer Edition): Chehalis School District passes resolution against teaching Critical Race Theory indoctrination in public schools; Ohio moms speak out after private school expels their children over critical race theory pushback // BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Service have arrested Marcel Levon Long, who the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged with first-degree murder in 2020. Mr. Long is accused in the June 20, 2020 fatal shooting in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), which also was known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) // 4 arrested, rifles seized from hotel ahead of All-Star game; possible link to illegal transaction; Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators // Good News Wrap-Up: Jacob Steinmetz Makes History As First Orthodox Jew Drafted To Major League Baseball; After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale.kvi.com
