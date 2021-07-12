Cancel
LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 12--5pm hour

By KVI Staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 PM Topics: Cuban protestors are waving the American flag as a symbol of freedom, but Bernie Sanders in more interested in talking about infrastructure // The Miseducation of America (Summer Edition): Chehalis School District passes resolution against teaching Critical Race Theory indoctrination in public schools; Ohio moms speak out after private school expels their children over critical race theory pushback // BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Service have arrested Marcel Levon Long, who the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged with first-degree murder in 2020. Mr. Long is accused in the June 20, 2020 fatal shooting in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), which also was known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) // 4 arrested, rifles seized from hotel ahead of All-Star game; possible link to illegal transaction; Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators // Good News Wrap-Up: Jacob Steinmetz Makes History As First Orthodox Jew Drafted To Major League Baseball; After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale.

Seattle, WAkvi.com

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, July19--7am hour

7 AM Topics: The race in November's upcoming election that's more important than the race for mayor or the recall of Kshama Sawant is the firing of Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes -GUEST: Ann Davison, candidate for City Attorney joins John to discuss what she would change in Seattle if elected. For more information, check out her website: neighborsforann.com // Social Media Sweep: Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID after fleeing election vote - Five Texas Democrats have now tested positive on their Washington visit // The impact of new state laws on Federal Way police.
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Ted Cruz shows up to vote on Capitol Hill in gym clothes

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is running again, but it’s not for office this time. Journalists in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday spotted the junior senator from Texas darting through the halls of the U.S. Capitol in sneakers and gym clothes. In one image shared on Twitter, Cruz is contrasted in his...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Capitol cops BACK DOWN after Republican backlash over order to arrest staff and visitors who break Pelosi's mask mandate: Fury at CDC for reinstating masks but NOT releasing data behind decision

U.S. Capitol Police backed down on Thursday and said they would ask people in the House of Representatives not wearing a face mask to leave after Republican lawmakers blasted a memo that stated such individuals would be arrested. The agency did not specifically rule out arrests, but did say it...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s diminished power is showing at a very bad time

Scott Farkus’s downfall came when his facade of dangerous invincibility crumbled. You remember Scott Farkus. He was the bully in the movie “A Christmas Story” who terrorized the protagonist and his friends as they walked to and from school. He was an oppressive force until the movie’s hero, Ralphie, overwhelmed with frustration, walloped him. The last time we see Farkus, the kids he had bullied are walking away from him, shaking their heads at his sobbing failure and clearly marveling at the fact that they had ever feared him at all.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump blows fuse over GOP moving forward on infrastructure deal

Former President Trump lashed out at Senate Republicans on Thursday after the upper chamber voted to take up debate on a bipartisan infrastructure package, accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and “RINOs,” short for "Republicans in name only," of surrendering to Democrats. “Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell,...
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.

