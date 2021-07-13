Cancel
Kevin Simmonds to Release New Book ‘The Monster I Am Today: Leontyne Price and a Life in Verse’

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 15, 2021, musician and writer Kevin Simmonds’ will release his new book, “The Monster I Am Today: Leontyne Price and a Life in Verse.”. Published through TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press, the book will chronicle the life and art of the acclaimed opera singer, and its personal influence on Simmonds as a gay, Black artist. Utilizing a structure of “overture, performance, and postlude,” the book’s passages are said to employ a polyphonic movement as it explores themes of Black identity, sound, and history.

