AMAC Newsline – By – David P. Deavel. Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate (and former governor and national DNC Chair) Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against Republican Glenn Youngkin has hit a number of rough patches, as AMAC Newsline reported last week. Not only have past flip-flops on current Governor Northam come back to haunt him, but his current ham-handed attempts to cast parental opposition to Critical Race Theory in schools as simply GOP spin and his deafening silence on other national issues on which Dems are unpopular are casting a shadow over his attempt to return to office. While McAuliffe and the Democrats have recently attempted to get back ground by hammering Youngkin for talking about “voter integrity,” the Youngkin campaign has provided footage of McAuliffe repeatedly claiming the 2000 presidential election was stolen. But McAuliffe’s biggest woes may come from Catholics energized by the Catholic McAuliffe’s continuing deeply anti-Catholic assaults on pro-life and religious liberty issues. Virginia Catholics are starting to speak out. If Virginia’s two bishops do break their silence, the cloudy situation may turn into a storm.