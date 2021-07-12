Cancel
Washington State

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 12--4pm hour

By KVI Staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 PM Topics: The dumbest headline to come from the Seattle Times in a long time: ‘Don’t have a clue’: It turns out Washington state set a murder record in 2020, but no one knows why; Sound Transit awarded federal grants for light rail projects // The Left Coast: Series Of 19 Earthquakes Hits Nevada-California Border Area, Causes Rockslides; California Uber driver allegedly stabbed to death by teen, prosecutors want her charged as an adult; Homeowner shoots, kills man trying to get into Battle Ground home, deputies say // Joe Kent, veteran and Washington state congressional candidate, says Trump revealed military politicization GUEST: Candidate for Congress, Joe Kent. He joins Ari to discuss speaking at CPAC last weekend! For more info, check out Joe Kent's website: joekentforcongress.com // The Reel Deal: Ari and Big Mike review Black Widow. Is the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a Ditch, Download, or Date Night?

