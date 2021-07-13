Dallas Twp. landmark returns

The giant fez at the intersection of State Route 309 and Irem Road in Dallas Twp. is back. The Irem Country Club removed the landmark, which had been around for about 50 years, because it was in poor condition. The Irem Shriners chose to have a new fez built, keeping the same colors and shrine emblem. Shriners Gary Curran Jr. and Geno Trasciatti gifted metal fabrication and concrete pedestals from their respective businesses. John Wanner of Quality Collision Inc. is responsible for painting the new fez, and Oley Industries LLC donated necessary concrete and block materials.