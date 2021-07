On August 26, 2021, Opera Philadelphia will present acclaimed tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres in “An Evening of Vocal Fireworks.”. The concert will mark the North American performance premiere of their 2020 album, “Amici e Rivali,” and comes as part of the Mann’s Summer Picnic Series at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Selections include arias and duets from works such as “The Barber of Seville,” “Ricciardo e Zoraide,” “Otello,” and more. Music Director Corrado Rovaris will conduct the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and Chorus from the TD Pavilion stage.