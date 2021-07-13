Aleta Payne: Hannah-Jones is right

Frederick Hess and Tracey Schirra explore at National Review Online the recent controversy surrounding journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. One of the summer’s less predictable media firestorms has been the angst-ridden watch party concerning whether celebrity journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones would receive tenure along with a prestigious chair in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school. The intensive, fawning coverage grew even more fervent after the University of North Carolina board of trustees ultimately offered lifetime employment to the ideological firebrand, only to have her pivot and announce she would instead join Howard University in a similar position.
Comments / 0