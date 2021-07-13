Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 14 days ago

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair is announcing its concert lineup: the “Happy Together Tour,” country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes and country music singer Jon Pardi, who will perform on Aug. 30, Sept. 2, 3, and Sept. 4, respectively. Tickets for all concerts will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at StateFair.org, according to a press release.

