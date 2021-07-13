Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair is announcing its concert lineup: the “Happy Together Tour,” country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes and country music singer Jon Pardi, who will perform on Aug. 30, Sept. 2, 3, and Sept. 4, respectively. Tickets for all concerts will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at StateFair.org, according to a press release.nptelegraph.com
Comments / 0