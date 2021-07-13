Cancel
Glendale, CA

Judson Studios Exhibit Now on View at Forest Lawn

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never thought I would write this but one of my favorite LA area places to visit is Forest Lawn. Yup, I’m talking about the giant cemetery in Glendale. What can I say? Tucked within the grounds is one of my favorite museums…and that’s not just because it offers free admission. In the past few years Forest Lawn Museum has presented a range of uniquely entertaining exhibits from the artwork of Disney legend Eyvind Earle to portraits of David Bowie in Mexico to fascinating images of Los Angeles from the air and I’ve enjoyed every one of them. So when museums began to open up after the pandemic I headed straight there to view Judson Studios: Stained Glass From Gothic to Street Style.

