Enjoy the best of food, wine and lovely fall weather and support a great cause. Guests are invited to sip world-class wines paired with some of the Emerald Coast’s finest cuisine at wine dinners, the Grand Tasting, auctions and more as Harvest Wine and Food Festival returns to Cerulean Park in WaterColor (and the surrounding area). Proceeds benefit Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation. Go to the website for a full schedule of events. Tickets are now on sale at HarvestWineandFood.com.