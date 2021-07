ERVING — More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the facility’s closure, the Erving Senior and Community Center has reopened its doors. The center initially faced a “mandatory closing” in March 2020, and stayed closed until July 7. In the meantime, however, the staff had been far from dormant, continuing to provide the elderly community with special events and services. With the facility once again fully operational, the staff aims to breathe fresh energy through its halls.