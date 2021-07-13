Cancel
A Quiet Place Part II Has Quietly Made Its Way Onto Paramount+

By Savannah Salazar
Vulture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to let out your quietest scream, because A Quiet Place Part II is coming to streaming sooner than you think. As part of Paramount Pictures’ new shortened release window for “select upcoming films,” John Krasinski’s buzzy sequel is now available to stream on Paramount+ a mere 45 days after its record-breaking theatrical debut. While the deal seems partially akin to Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s theatrical and streaming strategy, Paramount+ has not announced plans to limit the film’s time on the streamer, and considering how the streaming service is currently building up its library, more Paramount Pictures films could follow suit. Mission: Impossible 7 has already been announced to have a shortened 30-to-45-day theatrical window, like A Quiet Place Part II, but until then, enjoy Krasinski’s sequel with double the scares, double the sound-detecting monsters, and double the dirty feet shots!

