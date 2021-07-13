CCA hires Bud Drew to head its new football program

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCitizens Christian Academy has hired Bud Drew as its new head football and strength/conditioning coach. Drew has served in various administrative positions for over 34 years, including 18 years as a head football coach and athletic director. He has also officiated games in both GISA and GHSA for over 15 years in five different sports. Drew holds a specialist degree from Valdosta State University (Educational Administration and Supervision). He and his wife Donna have three sons: Randy, Stuart, and Aaron.

