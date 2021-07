He wasn't in the starting lineup against the Cardinals, but he drew a pinch-hit walk in the ninth before coming out for a pinch-runner; manager Gabe Kapler said he is optimistic that Crawford will be in the lineup Sunday. The issue struck Crawford on a 2-1 pitch during his eighth-inning at-bat Friday, and after he singled, he came out of the game. It's been a long week for the All-Star, who was in Denver for three days, then flew to St. Louis, where it's muggy.