Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold flat as firm dollar offsets jump in US inflation

By Reuters
CNBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot gold was steady at $1,806.64 per ounce by 2:11 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,809.90. Gold was little changed on Tuesday as a firmer dollar offset support from bets that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to respond with immediate monetary tightening after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#U S Gold#Spot Gold#The Federal Reserve#Reuters#Fed#Kitco Metals#Congress#Thinkmarkets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
BusinessCNBC

Gold holds below key $1,800 level as investors eye Fed meeting

Spot gold was flat at $1,798.61 per ounce, as of 0108 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,797.80 per ounce. Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pinned below the key $1,800 per-ounce level, as investors turned cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome for clues on when the central bank might rein in its easy monetary policies.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as rebound in sentiment holds up

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as a recovery in risk appetite remained intact following a recent wobble and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It has rebounded from a 5-month low at 1.2807 last Monday, when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. "The recuperation in investors' spirits should curtail the Canadian dollar's downside potential, and at the same time put a lid on the (U.S.) dollar," analysts at Action Economics said in a note. The S&P 500 eked out another record closing high, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. Still, caution ahead the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday kept the market in check. Oil settled 0.2% lower at $71.91 a barrel but copper climbed to a 6-week high, with floods in top consumer China sparking demand hopes at a time when inventories were falling. Canada is a major exporter of both commodities. The Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release on Wednesday. The data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 1.6 basis points to 1.223%, after hitting last Tuesday a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors await cues from Fed meeting

* U.S. dollar firms below recent highs (Updates prices) July 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices lingered below the key $1,800 per-ounce level on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and awaited cues on the U.S. central bank’s timeline for tightening its monetary policies.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-METALS-Copper hits multi-week highs on weaker dollar

(Refiles to change dateline to July 27, not July 16) July 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai and London copper jumped on Tuesday to multi-week highs, as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. The dollar eased, hovering just below recent peaks, as investors turned their focus...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil trades near flat at $71.88 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in China's stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace of global economic recovery has peaked. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents. Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness

Gold prices moved slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar tumbled, paving the way for higher gold prices. U.S. Yields moved lower following a softer than expected U.S. Durable Goods orders report released by the Commerce Department. The Federal Reserve started its 2-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Expectations are for the fed to keep rates unchanged.
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady, silver sinks sharply as FOMC meeting begins

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady and silver dropped sharply to a nearly four-month low in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as investors avoided making new, bold bets before this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which might offer clues on the outlook for monetary policy. The performance in U.S. shares contrasted...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Fed Reserve Signals

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. It may remain in a narrow range around and above that resistance until investors and markets interact with the US Federal Reserve’s announcement tomorrow and then the US economic growth rate is announced . The data and events will be important for the future of the currency pair in the coming days. Its gains last week and until yesterday were on the threshold of the resistance 110.60 and it is settling around the 110.15 level at the time of writing the analysis. Ahead of the release of the US durable goods orders numbers and the US consumer confidence index reading.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall

Gold prices traded a hair below the $1,800 mark as the US Dollar retreated alongside real yields. Traders are holding their breath for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference for tapering clues. Gold prices have broken an “Ascending Channel” and entered a technical pullback. Gold prices fluctuated at around...
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall with Fed policy meeting underway

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday with the Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting underway. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3.8 basis points to 1.238% at 1:51 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 3 basis points to 1.895%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar falls with the Fed in the spotlight

NEW YORK, Jul 27 (Reuters) – The dollar was lower Tuesday against a basket of even currencies as investors avoided making big bets before the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting ended. * The greenback was down 0.254% at 92.371 as of 1535 GMT, not that far from its three-and-a-half...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar holds firm; Fed meeting in focus

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday, hovering around the $1,800 per-ounce psychological level, as the U.S. dollar held firm, with investors turning their attention to the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting this week. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,799.89 per ounce by 0110 GMT.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Dip On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as floods in China. The downside appeared capped on signs of tightening supplies. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.14 a barrel, while...
Marketskitco.com

Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June. July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues. Spot gold was...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Remains Firm

The US dollar remains near 5-month highs versus the majors, with the dollar index closing 92.90 on Friday, not far from its 93.20 high last Monday on the “delta-dip.” The persistent strength of the US dollar, even as US bond yields continue to ease, likely reflect flows into the bond market and a continual haven bid from emerging markets that are battling the delta-variant globally, notably in Asia.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rise 0.1% * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the loonie adding to last week's advance. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $72.12 a barrel as the prospect of tight supply offset fears that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant would crimp demand. The Fed is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release. The CPI data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2534 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after gaining 0.4% last week. Still, speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest level since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 20, net long positions had fallen to 12,915 contracts from 26,376 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than half a basis point at 1.211%. Last Tuesday, it touched a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as market prepares for Fed meeting outcome

* Could slip to $1,750-$1,770 on Fed plans, analyst says. * China slowdown could hit silver consumption - analyst (Adds latest prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday as investors turned cautious in the run-up to a Federal Reserve policy meeting, overshadowing some support from a weaker dollar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy