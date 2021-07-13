Cancel
Business

Dollar rises as U.S. data shows inflation running hot

By Reuters
CNBC
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.59% higher at 92.762, its highest since July 8. The index is just shy of the three-month high of 92.844 touched last week. The U.S. dollar climbed to a 5-day high against a basket of currencies...

www.cnbc.com

Jacob Zuma
#Inflation#Canadian Dollar#U S Dollar#Economic Recovery#Capitol Hill#Caxton#Fx#Treasury#Congress#Bk Asset Management#The Bank Of England
China
