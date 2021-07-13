Percipia Introduces New PercipiaCare and PercipiaCare PLUS Support Programs
Chicago, IL – Percipia, the leading provider of hospitality call control, integration, and enhanced guest-room technologies, announces two new support programs, PercipiaCare and PercipiaCare PLUS. Percipia's legacy support program, Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), will be replaced by these two new products; they will offer a premium experience from increased response times, deeper discounts on new software and hardware, and include software upgrades for all PercipiaCare PLUS clients.www.hospitalitynet.org
