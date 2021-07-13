Cancel
Percipia Introduces New PercipiaCare and PercipiaCare PLUS Support Programs

hospitalitynet.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, IL – Percipia, the leading provider of hospitality call control, integration, and enhanced guest-room technologies, announces two new support programs, PercipiaCare and PercipiaCare PLUS. Percipia's legacy support program, Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), will be replaced by these two new products; they will offer a premium experience from increased response times, deeper discounts on new software and hardware, and include software upgrades for all PercipiaCare PLUS clients.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Internethospitalitynet.org

CWT Exceeds 2020 Messaging Program Goals

CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, today announced it has reached a milestone in its messaging solution service, with over 750 corporations in more than 110 countries now actively using the service. After an initial launch with 25 clients in late 2019, CWT saw 300 clients adopt the service across 2020 (a 50% increase on CWT’s own program goals set for that year) with a further 425 additional clients signed-up to and actively using messaging as of 30 June 2021.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Tech Implementation: Five Tips on How to Get Your Staff on Board

Tech adoption has known a big push since the pandemic, and many hotel businesses have looked at different forms of digitizing parts of their operations. However, deciding on what software or technology to implement, is only half of your battle. Hotel staff can be wary when it comes to adapting to new and more digitized processes. So, how can you best deal with staff hesitation and ensure a successful tech implementation? Find out more by downloading our free guide on how to successfully implement a chatbot.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

36Kr Introduces Business Podcast Program On NIO Radio

China's New Economic participants dedicated brand 36KR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KRKR) collaborated with electric vehicle firm NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO). The partnership aims to launch a business-centric podcast series Kr-Intelligence on NIO's interactive audio community NIO Radio. The collaboration will enable 36Kr to deliver premium content to a broader audience...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Migrating to a flexible IT architecture is set to revolutionise guest services for hoteliers

TigerTMS (http://www.tigertms.com) has re-launched iLink – the most widely used middleware application in the hospitality sector. Guests today are tech savvy and accept technology that aids a seamless and comfortable stay. Whether this is using their mobile device for checking in and out, to have room ambience, lighting, temperature and music automatically set for arrival, or to use the in-room smart TV to access on demand services such as NetFlix, guests embrace the experience.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Strategic Solution Partners Forms Strategic Alliances with LittKM Group and RateGain Technologies

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Strategic Solution Partners, a hospitality consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning and talent sourcing, has partnered with LittKM Group, a hospitality construction management firm offering capital project administration, and RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality. These strategic alliances strengthen Strategic Solution Partners’ position as a leading provider of integrated hospitality industry consulting services.
Businessmartechseries.com

Mitel Introduces Amplify & Velocity Programs for Partners

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, continues to deepen its ‘partner-first’ approach with the introduction of two new cloud-centric programs for partners. The Mitel Amplify and Velocity programs offer a new level of choice and flexibility for partners, giving them the ability to align cloud opportunities with their preferred business model in a way that optimizes revenue potential and strengthens customer relationships.
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

Zoox Smart Data Reports Continued Boost in Online Traffic Connections During Q2, 2021

Following a successful first quarter, Zoox Smart Data (“Zoox”), an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, has released its second set of internet traffic results, which displays a further increase of online traffic connections as the travel industry begins to rebound. Measured from January 2 to June 30, the analytics were compiled from Zoox-enabled customer networks, including major travel and hospitality organizations from around the world.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

AGCO offers new tech support program for farmers with mixed fleets

The pilot of a new tool designed to streamline support services for farmers using AGCO technology with mixed-fleet operations was announced this week. The Precision Ag Line (PAL) program connects customers with precision ag technical experts via a phone call or text message. “Precision farming techniques can become complicated, especially...
Businessmartechseries.com

Gilly Hicks Introduces Gender-Inclusive Assortment Plus New Physical and Digital Experiences as Part of Brand Growth Strategy

Gilly Hicks, a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. portfolio, announced steps in its growth strategy, including an expanded product assortment, a new store prototype and digital experience, and a reimagined brand purpose. As part of its brand evolution, Gilly Hicks is now more gender-inclusive; the brand is introducing underwear, loungewear and activewear in patterns and colors that match everyone’s styles, regardless of gender identity. These products align with the brand’s updated purpose of giving Gen Z their daily dose of happy. Additionally, Gilly Hicks is introducing its new Future Stretch fabric, which is designed to accommodate a variety of body types.
Cell Phonescommercialintegrator.com

Zoom Introduces New Apps

Zoom has announced Zoom Apps, an in-product integration that allows users to bring apps into Zoom Meetings, in hopes to make the meetings more efficient. Zoom detailed in a blog post that the apps will cover many different needs like note-taking, whiteboarding, project management and various others. “Zoom Apps are...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Independent-Focused Hotel Managers Add More Soft Brands as Segment Grows

Third-party hotel management companies with a focus on boutique and lifestyle properties are noticing an uptick in soft-branded hotels seeking their services. According to The Highland Group's Boutique Hotel Report, soft-brand collection supply has increased 19% over the past decade. Kim Bardoul, partner and consultant at the Highland Group, said out of the 69,500 soft-brand collection rooms in the U.S., there are an estimated 58% affiliated with a management company.
Businessmartechseries.com

Bond Introduces a New Loyalty Paradigm

The Loyalty Report 2021 flips the loyalty script and reveals that brands need to focus on their customers, as only 20% feel that brands are loyal to them; Top programs and breakaway leaders; immediately actionable opportunities to drive brand loyalty in a changed world. Bond, a leading global customer experience,...
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

Google tools and partnerships to help travel recover and thrive

The travel industry is beginning to show promising signs of recovery as parts of the world reopen and vaccinations continue. We see from Google searches that people want to travel, provided they feel safe to do so: Global searches for “where to travel,” “can I travel” and “covid travel restrictions” are near all-time highs. Google is working hard to listen to customer feedback and ensure travel businesses and tourism officials have the information needed to continue recovery.
SoftwareTimes Union

Suuchi Inc. Announces UI and Functionality Updates to the GRID, Significantly Upgrading User Experience

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Suuchi Inc., a leader in next-gen supply chain technology, has recently announced a major update to their software platform, the GRID. This release significantly improves user experience through a new user interface, and touches nearly every aspect and module of the GRID platform. Founder and CEO Suuchi Ramesh said, “We’re incredibly proud of our team, and believe that this new release will greatly improve our customers’ experience and satisfaction.”
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

TCCA STC approval for the J301A-001 audio panel for Bell helicopters

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 55 seconds. The TCCA STC for the J301A-001 (STC number SH21-8) is applicable to the Bell aircraft series 412/212/205. The J301 is a drop-in replacement for the Andrea A301 Series and the NAT N301A series audio panels allowing for an additional 2 TX/RX positions for a total of 8. The J301 has the flexibility to work with several different ICS Tie line levels simplifying its interface with existing audio systems. The STC can be implemented on an ‘as-needed’ basis. Therefore, any quantity of panels within the helicopters audio system can be upgraded, operators don’t have to implement them all of them at once.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Panorama to Cloud Management Migration for Prisma Access

As you probably have heard, Cloud Management is an option to manage your Prisma Access Deployment. Over the past few months, we have developed features to bring Cloud Management at feature parity with Panorama for Prisma Access management. For customers who want to migrate from Panorama to Cloud Management -...
Retailtippnews.com

PartnerLinQ Expands Supply Chain Solutions Framework with Loren Data’s ECGrid Network Service

CRANBURY, N.J. and MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Supply chain business connectivity iPaas solution PartnerLinQ has announced a significant expansion of “Visionet VAN” to its EDI and Supply Chain Connectivity offerings. PartnerLinQ has selected ECGrid Network service of Loren Data Corp. (LD.com) – a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, to enhance digital connectivity for its clients.
Softwareaithority.com

Datadobi Announces The First Truly Vendor-Neutral And Scalable Unstructured Data Mobility Engine

The engine will support Datadobi’s roadmap of new features that will reshape the unstructured data management market. Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, announced the launch of the only truly vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine designed to handle the scale and complexity of the world’s largest storage environments. Version 5.12 (v5.12) unifies the most sophisticated and field-hardened capabilities and techniques to deliver the data mobility required for sophisticated, vendor-neutral, and scalable unstructured data management solutions.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Visible Introduces ‘Bring a Friend’ Program for Cellular Service

Phone carrier Visible has launched a program called Bring a Friend that aims to reduce customers’ phone bills while bringing new people to the service. Here’s the plan: Customers can get a month of wireless service for only US$5 when they bring a friend using their referral code. Your friend will also get the US$5 deal. If you can bring 12 friends then each person will only pay US$5 a month for the entire year.
ComputersFlorida Star

Adobe Introduces Apple M1 Support For Premiere Pro

WASHINGTON — American software firm Adobe’s Premiere Pro has been rolled out to consumers using an Apple M1 Mac. The support for Apple’s new chips has been initiated after its beta launch in December. Adobe said there are speed increases throughout the app, from a 50 percent faster launch to 77 percent faster “editing,” whatever that giant term encompasses, as per a […]

