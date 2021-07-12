Cancel
Greenwich, CT

Neighbor to Neighbor: Honoring The Havraneks, Local Heroes.

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the couple that brings you the U.S. Flags on the Mianus River Bridge every summer, Joseph and Barbara Havraneck showed an extraordinary act of selflessness and putting others before themselves by showing up throughout COVID-19 to continue to volunteer every Monday at Neighbor to Neighbor. Masks on, wearing protection and taking all precautions, they fearlessly felt compelled to help pack the grocery bags to get people the food they needed to survive.

