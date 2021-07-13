Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

SALISBURY — A total of 37 candidates across Rowan County are now officially campaigning for one of 42 seats up for grabs in the November municipal elections. Seats are set to expire in December in each of the county’s municipalities. Those vying for one have until July 16 to file a notice of candidacy for the Nov. 2 election. To date, no one has filed for the mayoral race or one of the two open seats in Granite Quarry. Mayor William “Bill” Feather, Mayor Pro Tem John Linker and board member William Cress currently hold those seats.