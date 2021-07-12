Meditation
Paul wrote, “I thank my God every time I mention you in my prayers.”—Philippians 1:3 (CEB) As a child brought up in a military family, I usually lived thousands of miles away from “home,” which was my grandfather’s dairy farm in rural Minnesota. One of my most cherished memories of my visits there as a child is that of my grandfather leading family prayer. Each day after he came in from milking, he would sit at the head of the table with his well used Bible and his copy of The Upper Room. At the end he would pray for his family members by name.www.hpj.com
