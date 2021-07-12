Meditation

I once sat in on a lecture by a lama who was promoting a new book he’d written. This lama liked to ride motorcycles and his general bad-assery appealed to me as a fellow motorcycle-riding Buddhist. What didn’t appeal to me was his utterly literal interpretation of karma. When an audience member described the deep suffering she’d recently experienced, he told her that she’d done something of equally negative consequence in a past life, and this was simply how her karma was balancing out and achieving equilibrium. The implication that she somehow deserved and was responsible for the awful circumstances that had befallen her was appalling. The lama later used rush-hour gridlock as a metaphor, asking the audience, “Do you know what gridlock is?”, a phrase that to this day my wife and I can’t help but ask each other when experiencing gridlock. So I guess the lecture wasn’t a total waste of time.