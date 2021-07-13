The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

SALISBURY — About 62 years after his first airplane ride, Larry Macon was named a “master pilot.”. On Monday at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport, Macon received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the most prestigious award that the Federal Aviation Administration issues. The award is named after the Wright brothers — credited with inventing, building and flying the first motor-operated plane — and is given to individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as “master pilots.”