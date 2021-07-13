Jefferson County Fair returns Tuesday following 2020 COVID-19 cancellation

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Fair, touted as the longest continuously operating fair in the United States, returns to the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Tuesday through Sunday following the event’s cancellation at the hands of COVID-19 in 2020.

New this year are featured performances from The Flying Wallendas Family Circus, who will be doing two shows a day, and three on Friday and Saturday. Robert D. Simpson, president of the Jefferson County Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the fair, said there was originally concern that the fair might not get as many animals or exhibits, but there will be a normal fair as far as that is concerned.

“We’ve got a different mix of food vendors because some of the food vendors that we had previously are now out of business or chose not to come back for some reason or other,” Mr. Simpson said. “One of them I know is out on the West Coast now instead of being in New York.”

Sponsors of this year’s fair include, but are not limited to, FX Caprara Honda, Midas, Watertown Savings Bank, Cheney Tire, Stewart’s Shops and Renzi Foodservice. Parking at the Jefferson Community College parking lot is free, with a $5 charge associated with parking on the grounds of the fair.

Building hours during the fair will be from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Fireman’s Parade will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Admission to the fair is free, with unlimited ride wristbands available for $25 or $30 on Saturday without military I.D.

“It feels good just like everything feels good, you can go out and do things again, we’re not locked up,” Mr. Simpson said. “We did a virtual Fair last year, virtual youth fair, most fairs did that kind of a thing so everybody’s counting as continuously running.”

Along with various vendors and foods and rides, the fair will feature chain saw carver Jennifer Black, who will do four shows every day at noon, 2:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m. The Stony Roberts Demolition Derby will take place on Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Chee Chee the clown will be entertaining guests.

Daily events​ include Agriculture in the North Country, a fire safety display, a military display, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and more.

Contests this year include an airplane throwing contest and basket bingo Wednesday, a bale toss and celebrity milk-off Thursday, a hula hoop contest by the pool and ice cream eating contest Friday, a cow chip contest Saturday and a cupcake contest Sunday.

“Just come to the fair and have a great time and bring your family and friends,” Mr. Simpson said. “Have a wonderful time.”

More information on the fair, along with a daily event schedule, can be found here: www.jeffcofair.org. The schedule is subject to change without notice.