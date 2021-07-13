Cancel
Gettysburg, PA

Reflections from the Ridge

Gettysburg Times
 14 days ago

On March 9, 2020, staff of Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center gathered in my office to face the growing reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. After immediately cancelling upcoming events and putting an increased cleaning protocol in place, we came to the stark realization that the best course of action would be to close the museum to the public. For how long, we did not know. How we would survive the loss of our busiest season remained to be seen.

