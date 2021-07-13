Five Philadelphia Teachers Awarded National Fellowships
Teachers Institute of Philadelphia (TIP) Fellows and local educators Alex de Arana, Matthew Menschner, Christopher Sikich, Charlette Walker and Lisa Yau have been chosen to participate in national seminars hosted by TIP’s parent organization the Yale National Initiative to strengthen teaching in public schools. The summer intensive program provides public school teachers deeper knowledge of the subjects they teach and an opportunity to learn from internationally renowned Yale faculty members and colleagues around the nation.almanac.upenn.edu
