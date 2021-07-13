Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Triple H’s Quad Tear a Work?

By Ryan Byers
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Murphy
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Triple H
Person
Jim Cornette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Wrestling Ring#Tea#Combat#Twitter#Benoit Jericho#The Wcw Invasion#Ppv#Trips#The Rock N Roll Express#Jcp#Rnrs#Fed#The Midnight Express#A E#Undertaker#The Aew Blood And Guts#Pinnacle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return ‘Blocked’ By Big Name

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He had two tremendous runs in WWE, both of which resulted in him winning major World Championships and being a huge draw for fans. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. Brock Lesnar was also previously called out by a Superstar from Monday Night RAW.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Hospitalized – Details

EWrestlingNews.com has learned that NWA/WCW legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was hospitalized earlier this week in Nashville, TN after suffering a bad fall. Eaton (age 63) is currently suffering from multiple broken fingers and a banged up hip. When Eaton is released from the hospital, he will be going through physical...
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Where He Ranks His Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Quits To Go To AEW?

The speculations over the former WWE star Daniel Bryan once again started recently and it has been a hot topic over the past few months. He has been away from the company since his contract expired and was removed from WWE programming following a loss to Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Baron Corbin Massive WWE Paycheck Leaks

WWE star Baron Corbin seems to be having a rough patch lately. Ever since losing his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, his life has seemingly slumped. In recent weeks, fans have seen his cars be repossessed, his appearance has become more slovenly, and, last night, we learnt that he had his identity was stolen by the person who set up his FundMe account. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Discusses John Cena’s WWE Return, Roman Reigns Being The Face Of The Company

Triple H did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Here are the highlights:. “Those rumors you might have heard about who could show up, or what may happen, our goal is to make you forget about those. Be so captivating out there that you make people focus only on you. Get everyone so caught up in the moment, and that’s what Roman, Edge and Rollins did. Then, in this case, when you’re focused entirely on what’s happening in the ring, that’s when Cena comes out. If you ask John, I’m sure it felt right in the ring.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Bans’ WWE Raw Heel Turn

WWE star Kofi Kingston has been working in the company of Vince McMahon for over a decade now. He has held several championships and has been a popular star. He is still a member of The New Day, one of the most popular tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. The stable debuted as heels but were eventually turned into babyfaces with their growing popularity. Tony Khan Offers To Fired WWE Stars Leaks.
WWEnewsbrig.com

How did WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero die?

The late, great Eddie Guerrero trended on Twitter earlier today after being called a “B+ player” by a fan. Several wrestling personalities and fans took to Twitter to respond to the statement and the fan ended up deleting the tweet. A notable response was that of WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley, who stated that Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review – 7.12.21

Commentators: Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves. We are finally, and I do mean finally, coming to the end of the Thunderdome and that means a taped go home show for Money in the Bank. The card is mostly set, at least on the Raw side, but it is time to build some serious momentum for the show’s namesake matches. Maybe Nikki Cross can even take another pin. Let’s get to it.
WWE411mania.com

WWE NXT To Air On Syfy Later This Month Due To Olympics Coverage

NXT is returning home. PWInsider reports that the July 27 episode of WWE NXT will air on Syfy due to the USA Network’s coverage of the Olympics on that date. It will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET. At this time it’s unknown if any other episodes...
WWEthehighlandsun.com

Released WWE star pitched to be Paul Heyman’s “associate”; Triple H loved the idea

Former WWE star Murphy wanted to be a part of the Roman Reigns storyline on SmackDown as Paul Heyman’s “associate.”. On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Murphy discussed his WWE release and if he had any idea that they would let him go. He revealed a pitch he made, prior to his release, to Paul Heyman and The Usos, which all of them loved.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW ‘Change Mind’ About Daniel Bryan Debut?

It has been quite a few weeks since there have been talks of Daniel Bryan signing with AEW. Ringside News had reported that CM Punk has also signed with AEW. AEW revaluated the plans for Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. Cassidy Haynes, who reported that AEW signed Daniel Bryan, spoke...
WWE411mania.com

WWE Planning Double Taping of NXT Next Week

It was noted earlier today that the July 27 episode of WWE NXT will air on Syfy at 8 PM ET, as the USA Network will be covering the Olympics. According to Fightful Select, the episode won’t be live, as WWE is planning a double taping next week on Tuesday (July 20) and Wednesday (July 21) that includes the July 20 and 27 episodes. Regulars in the crowd were invited back to be in the audience for both shows.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Announces Tag Team Title Match & More For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has set a Tag Team Championship match and a segment for next week’s NXT UK. The company announced on Thursday’s show that Pretty Deadly will defend their titles against Subculture on next Thursday’s show, while Joseph Conners and Jinny will be guests on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions. NXT UK...
WWEringsidenews.com

Young Bucks React To Reports Of Daniel Bryan & CM Punk Coming To AEW

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are coming to AEW. Ringside News confirmed that Punk has signed a deal and Bodyslam.net broke the news that Bryan Danielson is about to be All Elite. That leads a lot of people to wonder how the rest of the roster will react. The Young...
WWE411mania.com

Spoiler On Major Star Returning to WWE Soon

A big name is making their return to WWE in the next couple of weeks, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the “working plan” is for John Cena to appear on WWE TV on the July 23rd episode, and possibly sooner than that. Sources in the company noted that this was the plan as of today.
WWE411mania.com

Vince McMahon Welcomes Fans Back To Live Events With Special Video

In a post to his personal Twitter account, Vince McMahon personally welcomed fans back to WWE live events with a special video. WWE will have audiences back starting tomorrow night with Friday Night Smackdown in Houston. He wrote: “For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy