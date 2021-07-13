RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year
SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday voted to make masks optional for students, staff and visitors. The board discussed the issue at length before taking a vote on member Travis Allen’s motion to make face coverings optional. It passed 5-2. Chair Kevin Jones and members Allen, Susan Cox, Dean Hunter and Brian Hightower voted in favor. Vice Chair Alisha Byrd-Clark and member Jean Kennedy voted against the motion.www.salisburypost.com
