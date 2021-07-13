Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Review

With the three-part FEAR STREET saga now playing on Netflix (which took the project over from 20th Century Fox), director Leigh Janiak is thrilled that the four-year project has seen successful fruition. Tapping into the same kind of genre nostalgia mined by Netflix’s STRANGER THINGS (whose co-creator Ross Duffer is Janiak’s husband), the trilogy is also very up-to-the-minute in its themes, particularly the relationship between heroines Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Scott Welch) in FEAR STREET: 1994–which is reflected in the doomed romance of the girls also played by Madeira and Welch in FEAR STREET: 1666. Continuing the interview that began here, Janiak (who was once attached to an update of another youth-horror favorite, THE CRAFT) discusses that angle, and other personal concerns reflected in her approach to adapting the popular R.L. Stine book series.