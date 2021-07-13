Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Review

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Sh*t is getting real in the second installment of the Fear Street trilogy, and Sarah Fier's case is one that would send even the Scooby gang running. Like a supernatural blast to the past, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 sees camp counselor Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd) and her younger sister Ziggy (Sadie Sink) fight off ax-wielding serial killer Tommy Slater (McCabe Slye), aka Cindy's boyfriend, who's been exposed to Sarah Fier's chilling curse. Fast-forward to the last few minutes of part two and we learn that C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) — the Shadyside resident Deena turns to for help in Fear Street Part One: 1994 — isn't Cindy, as many fans predicted, but Ziggy, aka Catherine Berman. With the mystery of C. Berman's true identity solved, fans suspect that she might be hiding an even darker secret.
