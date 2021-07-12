Cancel
Religion

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – God Wants to Give you Wisdom

By Cheryl Jackson
praisebaltimore.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 1:5-6 5 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about acting Seeking god for wisdom in the tough times. Instead of making rash decisions activate you faith and seek God for wisdom! However, without faith there’s nothing to keep you anchored. Check out what he said:

Rick Warren
#Faith#Saddleback Church#Lifestyles
