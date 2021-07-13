Cancel
Winchester, VA

Downtown festival to showcase city's young musicians

By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 14 days ago

WINCHESTER — Now that Virginia has eased the social-distancing restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to get together again and enjoy live music. Nearly a dozen acts — five solo performers and six bands — will be raising the roof on Aug. 7 when Volume II of Winchester’s Stained Glass Concert Series takes the stage at Vostrikov Academy of Ballet, 20 W. Cork St., from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free but a $5 donation to support the musicians is requested.

