Downtown festival to showcase city's young musicians

WINCHESTER — Now that Virginia has eased the social-distancing restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to get together again and enjoy live music. Nearly a dozen acts — five solo performers and six bands — will be raising the roof on Aug. 7 when Volume II of Winchester’s Stained Glass Concert Series takes the stage at Vostrikov Academy of Ballet, 20 W. Cork St., from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free but a $5 donation to support the musicians is requested.