Emergency Care Center renovations completed at Brunswick hospital

Phase by phase, Southeast Georgia Health System’s master renovation and expansion project is being completed and its facilities are becoming more modernized and better tailored to the needs of staff, visitors and patients.

Construction and renovations on the hospital’s new Emergency Care Center wrapped up this week, and the center will open Wednesday.

The health system’s renovation work has included the addition of patient rooms, surgical spaces, operating rooms and an expanded post-anesthesia care unit (PACU).

The new Emergency Care Center has been completed in phases to allow the hospital to maintain all services throughout the renovation project, said Tripp Stephens, vice president of support services for the health system.

“In health care, you can’t just shut it down,” Stephens said. “You have to do it in phases.”

The existing footprint of the Emergency Care Center has been expanded. The final phase was a renovation of the main ER hub.

The master plan projects cover numerous portions of the Brunswick hospital. The projected $142.2 million budget includes construction, infrastructure, medical equipment, information technology and architectural and engineering fees.

Work on surgical service areas has also been done in multiple phases.

“The very first phase was when we built the new tower and then within that new tower we built 16 brand new OR rooms,” Stephens said. “And then once that came online, that afforded us the luxury of going back into the existing surgical services area and gutting and renovating all the existing ORs into an expanded PACU.”

The new PACU space will open July 19.

“Essentially we added a lot of square footage that was all new surgical services, and that allowed us to go back into our old surgical services area and renovate that into private bays for our recovery rooms,” Stephens said.

In-patient facility renovation began with the construction of new patient rooms before the health system could begin working on the former space.

“We just could not take them out of service,” Stephens said.

Along with the new surgical services tower, the hospital added a patient floor, which opened last fall.

“With that new floor opened, that afforded us the luxury of going back into our existing building and renovating two existing patient floors,” Stephens said. “When those two floors open, there will be 32 beds on each floor.”

That phase of the project was delayed because of demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significant behind-the-scenes infrastructure work is also being completed.

“We’re doing generators, chillers, boilers, major switch gear, air conditioning equipment,” Stephens said.

The new operating rooms are bigger and have space for new technology, Stephens said.

“All that equipment takes up space, so our newer rooms allow us to continue to expand technology,” he said. “They’re much more roomy. There’s a better flow so people can get around each other better. It improves safety.”

Renovation designs focused on flow and safety, Stephens said.

“The layout is designed so that staff don’t have to travel far to get to what they need, so that obviously improves productivity but also improves safety because supplies and everything’s right there close,” he said.

Nursing teams also provided input on the room designs. Stephens’ team built model rooms that staff could enter and provide input on.

“In construction, we call them mock up rooms,” he said. “Essentially we built a replica room out of plywood and sheet metal.”

The prep and recovery areas now have private rooms rather than curtained off bays.

A new elevator tower connects two existing patient towers and serves the ER, allowing hospital staff and patients easier access to the emergency room and surgical areas.

The hospital also added dedicated trauma rooms, including one designed for pediatric trauma care.