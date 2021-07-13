Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation distributes Baumel-Abernathy grants

Glynn County Animal Control recently received a grant from the Raymond and Elizabeth Baumel and Abernathy Fund for Animal Welfare, an endowed fund of the Community Foundation. These funds are to be used for costs associated with the care, feeding, medical attention and sheltering of stray and unwanted dogs in Glynn County. Glynn County Animal Control will use these funds to cover the monthly flea and tick preventative for dogs in their care for the next 12 months.