WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Rating For The Final ThunderDome Episode
Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.986 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 5.58% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.881 million viewers. This number is also up 6.72% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.861 million viewers.www.wrestlinginc.com
