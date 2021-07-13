WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Rating For The Final ThunderDome Episode

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has confirmed that a new SmackDown set will be revealed this Friday night. It was previously reported that new RAW and SmackDown sets were being worked on, and that they would be revealed when the company returned to the road for touring. McMahon spoke with Michael LoRé of Forbes and confirmed that a new set design for SmackDown will be used this Friday when SmackDown airs live from the Toyota Center in Houston.