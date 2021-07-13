Unfinished project raises questions

Construction of a luxury condominium project at the intersection of Newcastle and O streets in Brunswick stalled in 2008 after city officials learned the work was being done without a building permit.

The Great Recession hit around the same time, and work never resumed on what was called Marina Towers at the time.

The site was purchased in 2016 and renamed Marina Glynn LLC by the new owner in Atlanta. But little has been done at the site other than periodic cleanups.

City planning director John Hunter said there have been discussions with the owner about cleaning up the site and coming up with a plan to either resurrect the project or demolish the structure, which has remained unfinished the past 13 years.

“It would be nice to have some sort of resolution,” Hunter said.

City Commissioner Johnny Cason said he saw workers at the site last week and is hopeful more than just a cleanup is planned for the building, which he called an “eyesore” on one of the gateways leading to downtown Brunswick.

“It’s part of the blight in downtown Brunswick,” he said.

Cason called it “a positive” that the building is getting some attention, but he questions if completing construction is viable.

“That building has been exposed to the salt air,” he said. “It’s been exposed. You know what happened to the condo building in Miami.”

The original plans called for two and a half condominium buildings, a swimming pool, spa and cabana house.

Condos at the site were being marketed with selling prices ranging from $295,000 to $745,000 each.

The property went into foreclosure in 2011 and was sold to North Bay Development Co. in Charles City, Va., in 2013. It was resold in 2016 to Marina Glynn LLC.

Officials with Marina Glynn LLC did not respond to an email to answer questions about the future plans for the building.

There are no concerns the building will collapse because cables are still in place to keep the uncompleted structure standing.

Cason said an inspection is needed to determine if the project can be salvaged.

“It’s been sitting there too many years,” he said. “Our intent is to ensure it’s structurally fit.”