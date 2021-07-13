Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick DAR member participates in national program

By Cara Hotz
Brunswick News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from around the world gathered for their 130th DAR Continental Congress and for the second time in history, they did so entirely online, again conducting all regular business and honoring the extensive work of DAR members throughout the year via a virtual experience. Participating was Brenda Schilling, chapter secretary of the Brunswick Chapter, which is based in Brunswick.

